First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.