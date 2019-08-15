FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

GOOG stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,167.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,155.12. The firm has a market cap of $814.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.