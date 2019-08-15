FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 298,580 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

