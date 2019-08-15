FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $286.42. 393,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

