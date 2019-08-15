FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.32. 7,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

