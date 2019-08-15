Financial Survey: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.00% 18.15% 10.83% CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 1 2 8 0 2.64 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 1 2 0 2.67

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $41.63, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CHURCHILL CAP C/SH is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.14 billion 13.23 $248.78 million $0.88 52.20 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats CHURCHILL CAP C/SH on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

