Financial Survey: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Boston Private Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 30.19% 12.03% 1.57% Boston Private Financial 21.54% 10.68% 0.96%

66.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Boston Private Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $293.04 million 3.57 $89.29 million $3.01 11.70 Boston Private Financial $311.29 million 2.80 $80.38 million $0.97 10.70

First Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Private Financial. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Bancorp and Boston Private Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boston Private Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Boston Private Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and SBA loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services for high net worth individuals and families; services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families; and financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

