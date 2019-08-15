Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,773. The company has a market capitalization of $293.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 226,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $3,092,503.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,591,635 shares in the company, valued at $62,675,817.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,132,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,649. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

