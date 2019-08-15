FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,410. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.90%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $1,401,925.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,563,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $839,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,633,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,256 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FibroGen by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

