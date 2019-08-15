Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 327,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

