Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,362 Shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 234.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 143.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 215.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 52 week low of $1,825.50 and a 52 week high of $2,204.40.

