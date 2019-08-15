Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after acquiring an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,498,000 after acquiring an additional 648,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $135,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.