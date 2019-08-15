Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,233.8% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 804.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,185.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,581. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

