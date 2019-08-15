Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its position in F5 Networks by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 892,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,012,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in F5 Networks by 15.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,994. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.35 and a 12-month high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.61.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $44,913.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,513,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

