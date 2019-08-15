FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FAT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.44%.

In other FAT Brands news, Director James C. Neuhauser purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Squire Junger purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,719.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,270 shares of company stock worth $79,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

