FairCoin Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $110.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairCoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00919288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00247054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org

FairCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

