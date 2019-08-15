Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s 4th Largest Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 9.4% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $182.35. 3,961,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,158,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $23,374,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 808,283 shares of company stock valued at $150,830,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.