Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Down 5.9%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.99, approximately 2,242,223 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,626,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $560.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 888,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,129,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

