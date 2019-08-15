Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after purchasing an additional 810,375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,639,000 after purchasing an additional 626,479 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 908,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,413,000 after purchasing an additional 554,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,418,000 after purchasing an additional 451,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,464,000 after purchasing an additional 411,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 123,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,229. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

