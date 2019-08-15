Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 5.9% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.75. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1-year low of $2,870.00 and a 1-year high of $3,650.00.

