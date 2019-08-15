Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,634 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,502,000 after buying an additional 586,768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,340,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,996,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 340,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,478,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,880,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.65.

