Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 207,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 180.4% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 378,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.86. 47,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,133. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $108.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

