Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 274.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 125.6% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. 6,310,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,195. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $143.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

