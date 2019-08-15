Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 704 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 463.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 390,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 321,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,302. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

