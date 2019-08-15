Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,834. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 147.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after purchasing an additional 781,566 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Evergy by 78.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,534,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141,136 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Evergy by 184.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

