Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.04 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, Binance and Mercatox. Everex has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $858,995.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00275751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.01349629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,600,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

