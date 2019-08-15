Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock remained flat at $$3.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EVK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.