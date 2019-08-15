Evedo Achieves Market Cap of $69,050.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Evedo has a market cap of $69,050.00 and approximately $15,102.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.98 or 0.04435807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049826 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,964,771 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

