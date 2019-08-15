Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 1.8% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $92,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 283,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 186,971 shares during the last quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.21. 3,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,920. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.78 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.29. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

