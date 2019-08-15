Eukles Asset Management Makes New Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,057. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.95.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

