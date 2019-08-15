Eukles Asset Management Has $195,000 Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. Cfra downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $41.34. 18,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.