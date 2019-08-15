Eukles Asset Management Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 512,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

