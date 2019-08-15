ETHLend Hits One Day Volume of $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One ETHLend token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, ETHLend has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00274882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01313851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend was first traded on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.