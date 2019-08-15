Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 923,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.22. 285,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $134.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

