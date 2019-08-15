Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Equillium stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

EQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

