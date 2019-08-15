EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,635 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of EPR Properties worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. CWM LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,953. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,459 shares of company stock worth $1,031,540. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

