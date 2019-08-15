ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUS. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PLUS stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. 3,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.93. ePlus has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $104.43.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $723,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $131,154 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 357.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ePlus by 167.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ePlus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

