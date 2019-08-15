EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,015 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 199,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,578,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,084,000 after buying an additional 559,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,184,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $110,339,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after buying an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $75.35. 55,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

