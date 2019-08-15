EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 102,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

