Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $133.39 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $133,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.71. 20,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,231. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65.

