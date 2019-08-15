Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.17. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,833 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.