Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $30.22, approximately 5,833,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,022,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

