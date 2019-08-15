ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Posts Earnings Results

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.
Shares of ENG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
ENGlobal Company Profile
