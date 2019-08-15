ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Posts Earnings Results

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of ENG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

