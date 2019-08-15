Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFX. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE EFX traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.84. 110,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.48. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$12.77 and a 12 month high of C$20.38.

In other Enerflex news, Director John Blair Goertzen sold 43,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,942.50. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$142,312.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,776.02. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,093 shares of company stock valued at $914,322.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

