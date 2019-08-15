Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.14

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1461073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $554.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

