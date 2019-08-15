Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.14

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1461073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $554.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
