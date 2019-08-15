Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,138,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,984,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 422,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

