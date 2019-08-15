Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

