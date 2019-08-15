Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Director Buys $30,650.00 in Stock

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Director Sean Trauschke bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.41%.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,690 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $14,320,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

