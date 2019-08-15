Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harris by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,702,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,525,000 after purchasing an additional 141,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Harris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,214,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $986,252,000 after acquiring an additional 136,215 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Harris by 42.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Harris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,363,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harris stock opened at $184.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.25. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

HRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.43.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

