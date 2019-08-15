Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 9,306 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 9.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of MTZ opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

